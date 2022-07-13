ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has named Santa Ono as its new president. Ono is president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

Ono has led the Canadian school since 2016. Before that, Ono served as president of the University of Cincinnati and senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University.

The 59-year-old Ono takes over from Mary Sue Coleman, who is the Ann Arbor school’s interim president.

Former Michigan President Mark Schlissel was removed earlier this year after emails were discovered detailing an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate.