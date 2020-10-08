Update: AG press conference follows bust of plot to kill Governor Whitmer

Michigan News

by: Adam Fisher

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

UPDATE: Our sister station, WLNS has learned, today’s press conference follows a court hearing this morning in Antrim County, where four people were charged with plotting to kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today at 1 PM Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will make a joint announcement with several law enforcement officials across the state.

Those officials include:

  • Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan
  • Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan
  • Josh Hauxhurst, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge, F.B.I.
  • Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Casper

It’s not clear what this announcement is about, you can watch it live here on wlns.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories