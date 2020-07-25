Upper Peninsula drug dealer sentenced to 21 years in federal prison

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that Rodgers Lee Shealy was sentenced this week to 21 years of imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

Shealy pled guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Upon release, Shealy will be supervised for eight years.

Law enforcement’s investigation showed that between approximately 2017 and February 2019, when Shealy was arrested, Shealy obtained methamphetamine and heroin from Pontiac, Michigan and Oklahoma.

He then transported the drugs to various locations in the Upper Peninsula, including Marquette County, Baraga County, and Menominee County using a number of associates.

The case was investigated by KIND, UPSET, HSI and the BIA, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah N. Bobee.

