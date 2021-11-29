Upper Peninsula Michigan works holding Facebook Live application drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for work, there’s an opportunity to connect with employers during a Facebook Live application drive through Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!
The Facebook Live is on Thursday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re using all the tools at our disposal, including Facebook, to reach job seekers,” said Emily Kanasty, Business Services Specialist with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! “Leveraging social media tools brings opportunities right into peoples’ living rooms.”
The event will feature employers in Marquette County. If interested employers would like to be involved, they can call 1-800-285-9675.
If you need help preparing for the event, call a Michigan Works! office at 1-800-285-9675.
