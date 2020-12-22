UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home. Foul play is not suspected.
Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.
A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body last week in his curved driveway.
Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.
Police say it would have been difficult for a passerby to see the body.
