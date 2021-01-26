US: Man at Capitol riot hit cops 10 times with hockey stick

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit are disclosing more details about the alleged acts of a former Marine from Michigan who was at the U.S. Capitol riot.
Authorities say Michael Foy of Wixom struck police at least 10 times with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 attack.
A judge says the 30-year-old Foy will remain locked up while facing charges in Washington.
Prosecutor Hank Moon says Foy took multiple swings at police and subsequently crawled into the Capitol through a broken window.
Investigators have the hockey stick. Foy is charged with assault and other crimes.
