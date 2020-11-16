US Rep. Walberg says he has COVID-19; symptoms mild

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan congressman says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg says his symptoms are mild so far.

Walberg was reelected to a seventh term in the 7th District, which stretches from suburban Lansing to southern Michigan. He defeated Democrat Gretchen Driskell for a third time.

Walberg says he hasn’t been at a public event in more than a week. Walberg is the second House member from Michigan to disclose a coronavirus infection.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he had it in October.

House Commerce Subcommittee member Rep. Tim Walberg, D-Mich., listens to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette testify during a subcommittee hearing on oversight of the Department of Energy during coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

