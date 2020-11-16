US Rep. Walberg says he has COVID-19; symptoms mild

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan congressman says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg says his symptoms are mild so far.
Walberg was reelected to a seventh term in the 7th District, which stretches from suburban Lansing to southern Michigan. He defeated Democrat Gretchen Driskell for a third time.
Walberg says he hasn’t been at a public event in more than a week. Walberg is the second House member from Michigan to disclose a coronavirus infection.
Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he had it in October.