Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan on Thursday

Michigan News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Michigan for lunch and a tour on Thursday, June 18th.

The vice president plans to have lunch at the Engine House restaurant which is owned by a local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.

After lunch, Mr. Pence is expected to take a tour of the Chardam Gear Company before delivering a speech at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story