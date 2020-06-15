Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan officials will have two statewide virtual town halls this week to help residents better understand the upcoming changes to auto insurance laws.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is holding the town halls on Monday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 18 at 1:30 p.m. For more information on how to attend, check out the instructions to join.

The online meetings are part of a series of events to help drivers learn and be able to ask questions about insurance changes that will happen after July 1st, 2020.

More than 2,000 people have attended these town halls so far and more upcoming dates are listed online.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services hotline is also available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (833) ASK-DIFS or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.