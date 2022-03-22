HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Video shows a man dousing a Hastings police cruiser with gasoline and then setting it ablaze.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday outside Hastings City Hall, where the cruiser was parked.

The video released by police Tuesday shows a man walk up to the cruiser carrying a red gas can and pour its contents on and around the SUV. He then lit the fire.

Around the same time, the deputy police chief was getting out of an unmarked car. She saw the man spark the fire and take off and gave chase. Hastings police said she, with the help of bystanders, was able to catch and arrest him.

The man, identified by police as 31-year-old Jeremy Dunklee of Barry County, was charged with third-degree arson, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting or resisting a police office as a fourth-time habitual offender.

His bond was set at $20,000.