Video shows ice breaking away from Lake Michigan after deep freeze

Michigan

by: Bill Snyder,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – Due to westerly winds and above-freezing temperatures, ice has been breaking away from Lake Michigan.

On Monday, WGN’s tower camera on top of the Hancock Center captured ice floes breaking away from the shore.

On a prior day, another time lapse shows a large ice floe breaking away.

The current air is the mildest in over eight weeks with temperatures reaching over 45 degrees Tuesday.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories