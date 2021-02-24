Video shows ice breaking away from Lake Michigan after deep freeze

CHICAGO (WGN) – Due to westerly winds and above-freezing temperatures, ice has been breaking away from Lake Michigan.
On Monday, WGN’s tower camera on top of the Hancock Center captured ice floes breaking away from the shore.
On a prior day, another time lapse shows a large ice floe breaking away.
The current air is the mildest in over eight weeks with temperatures reaching over 45 degrees Tuesday.
