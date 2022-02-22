MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Michigan Works! is joining forces with the State of Michigan and Great Start to Quality to host a virtual job fair for child care job opportunities on Wednesday, February 23.

12 employers from across the U.P. are participating in the job fair.

Megan Boddy, Talent Services Manager for U.P. Michigan Works! spoke with us about who should apply.

“People who are interested in open childcare positions are people who enjoy working with children. Maybe people who are interested in early childhood education. Also anyone who might have sort of an entrepreneurial spirit. The Michigan licensing and regulatory agency is going to be participating in the job fair as well to help any aspiring childcare providers get set up and start their own daycare,” said Boddy.

The virtual job fair on Wednesday is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Job seekers with a background in childcare or an interest in entering the field are encouraged to attend.

“I’ve seen sign on bonuses. There’s also the opportunity at some some centers to bring your own child to daycare. So, essentially getting free daycare while earning a wage yourself. There’s a lot of traning opportunities and continuing education opportunities for people as well for those who want to continue to develop themselves professionally. Wages are starting to increase across the board. So I think job seekers can look forward to more of that,” added Boddy.

Megan Boddy with U.P. Michigan Works! talks about some of the resources they provide to people looking for their next job or career.

Some employers will be available to do video interviews, others will be chat only. Come with your resume ready.

Sign up to attend the free job fair here.