Virus concerns prompt postponement of snowmobile festival

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — An event that draws snowmobile enthusiasts to northern Michigan has been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

The Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau says the Michigan Snowmobile Festival has been moved to February 2022.

The tourism bureau has hosted the event since 2015.

Marketing director Christy Walcott says its committee met in the fall and was moving forward with the event with plans to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

She says the bureau waited until it was necessary to start investing in promoting the event before deciding to postpone it due to uncertainty over the virus.

