Virus made 2020 Michigan’s deadliest year; deaths rose 18%

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The coronavirus made 2020 Michigan’s deadliest year, driving a nearly 18% increase in deaths over 2019. Preliminary state data shows it was the largest annual percentage jump on record, surpassing a 15.6% increase in 1918 when the flu pandemic struck. More than 115,300 people died in Michigan last year, up from about 97,800 in 2019. COVID-19 has been linked to nearly 16,700 deaths. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday marked the anniversary of Michigan’s first confirmed cases. She says the virus will be beaten. She’s asking residents to turn on porch lights between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to remember those who have died.

