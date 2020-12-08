Virus-related restrictions again hit fall prep playoffs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The group that runs Michigan high school sports expressed disappointment in another delay in finishing the fall season.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it had provided a plan to complete tournaments in swimming, volleyball and football with no spectators and to resume winter sports practices.

But sports are on hold again through at least Dec. 20, along with in-person high school classes, a ban on indoor restaurant dining and other business prohibitions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs more time to reduce coronavirus cases.

The MHSAA’s governing board will meet Wednesday to discuss another plan to finish fall sports.

