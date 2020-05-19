Virus threat creates unease in Michigan summer tourism haven

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan’s tourist communities are feeling conflicted because of the coronavirus threat as summer vacation time approaches.
The Traverse City region is revered for its Lake Michigan beaches, cherry orchards, restaurants and artistic scene.
Summer is make-or-break season for many small businesses. It also offers locals a precious opportunity to relieve their cabin fever.
But while they yearn to make money and get outdoors, the area has seen little of the virus and wants to keep it that way.
The need to survive economically without igniting a flareup is forcing people to make hard choices and adapt in previously unthinkable ways.