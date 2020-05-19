Virus threat creates unease in Michigan summer tourism haven

In this March 18, 2020, photo, a tongue-in-cheek message is displayed on the marquee of the State Theatre in Traverse City, Mich. The historic theater hosts the Traverse City Film Festival, led by documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, which is among many summer festivals and events in the tourist-friendly community that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. With summer vacation season looming, this town on a Lake Michigan bay normally would be expecting a crush of visitors. But some local residents have mixed feelings about crowds descending on the area, which might cause the number of virus cases to rise. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan’s tourist communities are feeling conflicted because of the coronavirus threat as summer vacation time approaches.

The Traverse City region is revered for its Lake Michigan beaches, cherry orchards, restaurants and artistic scene.

Summer is make-or-break season for many small businesses. It also offers locals a precious opportunity to relieve their cabin fever.

But while they yearn to make money and get outdoors, the area has seen little of the virus and wants to keep it that way.

The need to survive economically without igniting a flareup is forcing people to make hard choices and adapt in previously unthinkable ways.