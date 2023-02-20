LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A student-led sit-in protest will be held at the Michigan Capitol Monday, a week after the deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

The protest is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Before the protest, at 10:30 a.m., the Michigan State Board of Education president, state Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, and activist groups held a news conference not far from the Capitol in support of proposed gun law reforms in Michigan.

“Kids are taught from 4 years old to be afraid, to be afraid to go to school. Kids are taught from 4 years old that school is a scary place and we have to practice how to stay away from a shooter. Everywhere we go now, churches, grocery stores, everywhere we go, we are all afraid,” Bayer said. “I really hate the idea that we think we have to harden our schools just to keep our kids safe.”

She said she has repeatedly tried to get gun legislation through the state Legislature, but Republicans who were then in control repeatedly failed to advance it. Now, with Democrats in control of both chambers, reforms are likely to advance.

“The majority of people in Michigan want us to do this,” Bayer said. “They’ve been telling us for years to do this.”

She said Democrats intend to pass background checks on all firearm purchases, safe storage laws and ‘red flag’ extreme risk protection order laws.

“This is our job. This is our responsibility. We have to do this. The polls kept saying over and over again Michigan wants this,” Bayer said. “Today, I am relieved to finally be able to say that we are taking action.”

Also present at the news conference were David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives organizers; former Oxford High School students and an Oxford parent; representatives from AFT Michigan; the Lansing and Michigan State University chapters of the NAACP; the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools; Black Lives Matter Michigan; One Love Global and No Future without Today.

“I am here today because I am angry. … I am angry that four children died at my high school, including my best friend, and that their lives were not worth enough to you to enact change,” Madeline Johnson, a former Oxford student, said.

She directed her message to lawmakers, saying her classmates and the MSU student were “failed by the people who were supposed to protect them.”

“We’ve known as a society for a long time now that gun violence is a crisis,” Johnson said. “I think I speak for us all when I say that we are tired. … What more do you want from us? When is it going to be enough?”

She said lawmakers should pass the “commonsense gun legislation” introduced in the state Senate and challenged them to do so despite how it may affect their political careers.

“To all those in office who refuse to support this commonsense gun legislation, the only thing I ask of you is to wake up,” Johnson said. “You are not immune to the effects of gun violence. It’s clear that nobody is. I now know people who have survived two mass shootings. It’s no longer a matter of if when it comes to the effect of gun violence; it’s a matter of when. You’ve ignored us for years and years, but you can’t ignore us any longer. Because at some point, you have to realize that the life of a child is worth more than your spot in office. If you disagree, then you don’t deserve to be in a position of power.”

Johnson said people affected by these shootings are now adults and they will make their voices heard at the ballot.

Gabrielle Bain, one of the Capitol protest organizers, said they are pushing for gun reform laws, changes to campus safety and hybrid or online options for students this semester.

“I have talked to a lot of students, and the general consensus is that there needs to be a hybrid or online option. Students do not feel comfortable or safe going back to class,” Bain said.

MSU’s campus reopens to students, staff and faculty Monday, a week after the deadly shooting.

The shooting on Feb. 13 killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner and injured five others. As of Monday morning, two of the students remained in critical condition. Two were in serious but stable condition (one of them was upgraded from critical condition the previous day) and one was in fair condition.

As of Sunday, three students remain in critical condition, while one is in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition.

Information regarding counseling services and support for students, staff, faculty and community members can be found on MSU’s website.