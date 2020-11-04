Michigan Secretary of State provides election update as the country waits for final result

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a press conference this morning to provide an update on the ballot counting process in Michigan.

As of 10:30 this morning, 95% percent of Michigan’s votes were counted and Joe Biden hold a razor-thin lead over President Donald Trump.

Secretary Benson appeared on CNN this morning and said that the presidential results could be known by the end of today.

“We’re on track to have a much more complete picture, if not the vast majority of jurisdictions reporting out by the end of today,” she told the news outlet.

Michigan is one of the few remaining states considered too close to call and is what experts say would be a major win for either candidate.

Joe Biden’s campaign held a news conference of its own this morning, where staffers announced they felt extremely confident that they were in a place to win the state and it’s 16 electoral votes.

Shortly after that announcement, President Trump issued the following tweet:

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The president first addressed election results at 2:30 this morning, where he claimed he was winning several states, that experts had deemed too close to call.