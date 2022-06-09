GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office filed the charge Thursday against Officer Chris Schurr.

Becker said Schurr turned himself in. Online records showed he was in the Calhoun County jail. Arraignment was scheduled for Friday, though Becker didn’t know exactly what time.

A file image of Officer Chris Schurr. (Courtesy GRPD/Facebook)

Becker made his decision public during a news conference at Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker. He said he told the Grand Rapids Police Department chief about it Wednesday.

Becker said he spoke with the Lyoya family just before the news conference and sent them a letter, written in their native Swahili, about his decision.

“They said, ‘Thank you.’ It was a very brief phone call,” he said.

He thanked the Lyoya family for “their tremendous patience and understanding as this process has developed.” He spoke of the “emotions they must be going through. I deeply appreciate what they’ve done…their calls for peace and calm.”

Becker said the charges were not meant as a message to police.

“I’m never big on sending messages with charges,” he said. “I’m not thinking that Kent County officers or any police officers in general thought they had a license to do something like this.”

A first-degree murder charge would have required premeditation, which Becker said didn’t apply in this case. The elements of second-degree murder require that there was a death, that it was intentional and that it could not be justified by self defense. If convicted, Schurr, 31, of Grandville, could spend the rest of his life in prison, though he would have the possibility of parole.

Becker said his office also considered a lesser manslaughter charge, which a jury could consider. That would be punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“I wouldn’t charge if I didn’t think I could prove it,” he said.

The prosecutor said he did not file a separate felony firearms charge, as is common, because a 1991 court ruling doesn’t allow it against officers using a gun in the line of duty.

Becker said he hopes this decision helps clarify to the community the role of the prosecutor’s office.

“Everybody thinks the prosecutor is just an arm or a branch of the police. We’re not,” Becker said. “We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law, be it on police or the public. Very often we disagree on cases. We disagree on things that happen. We are a separate entity and our duty is public safety. We work a lot with them but we don’t work for them, and I think law enforcement in Kent County understands that. We understand that.”

Becker said he will handle the prosecution himself.

LYOYA ATTORNEYS PRAISE CHARGE

During a news conference in Detroit after Becker’s decision was released, Lyoya’s father Peter Lyoya thanked the prosecutor and those who have supported his family.

“My heart was really broken in these last two months because a lot of things were said. I wasn’t quite sure of the truth in my head, and I was thinking there was maybe no justice in America,” Peter Lyoya said. “Patrick is not coming back. We are not going to see him again. And to say that the police officer will be charged, that brings a little bit of consolation to our family.”

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Sitting next to Lyoya’s father, the family’s attorney Ven Johnson praised the decision to charge Schurr.

“I hope (Becker) and anybody would understand the past two months has felt like an eternity to the Lyoya family,” Johnson said. “We don’t mean any disrespect about how long it took, but when your son is shot in the back of the head by a police officer in the line of duty … to the family, it felt like forever.”

“What we do think today shows is something that Ben Crump and I, on behalf of the family, have not just been saying but have been publicly, showing you the evidence that there is no excuse whatever for Patrick being shot in the back of the head,” Johnson added. “Unfortunately, many people in our society believe, contrary to Michigan and U.S. law, that if you resist arrest, the officer can do anything he wants to you up to and including kill you. That is false.”

The Lyoya family and attorneys respond to the announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker that the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids will be charged with second-degree murder on June 9, 2022.

He also acknowledged the charge is not a guarantee of a conviction and said he was certain Schurr’s defense team would argue self-defense. Johnson said there was a “long road ahead” before there was justice.

Appearing at the news conference via video call, famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing the Lyoya family, called the charges “more than appropriate.”

He said the charge shows that what Schurr did “is wrong. It is wrong.”

“We are encouraged by attorney Christopher Becker’s decision to charge Christopher Schurr for the brutal killing of Patrick Lyoya, which we all witnessed when the video footage was released to the public. While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction. Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him – for nothing more than a traffic stop.” Statement from attorney Ben Crump

The Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP also applauded the prosecutor’s decision.

“We are happy with the decision to indict Officer Christopher Schurr for the unjustified murder of Patrick Lyoya,” President Cle Jackson said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. “There have been too many incidents where Black and brown lives have been lost at the hands of law enforcement, whose number one priority should be to protect and serve all citizens.”

“Although this is a step in the right direction, we hope that all involved in this next phase will be unbiased and ultimately, Officer Christopher Schurr will be convicted for his heinous actions,” Jackson added.

The shooting happened April 4. Video released by GRPD shows that Officer Chris Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

The shooting was caught on home surveillance camera and recorded by a bystander on a cellphone. Part of the scuffle between Schurr and Lyoya was recorded by Schurr’s body camera, but that camera turned off midway through the altercation.

Johnson questioned why. He was skeptical that the three seconds of pressure necessary to turn the camera off could have been unintentional.

“This was not an accidental turn-off,” Johnson said.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, who has been working with the Lyoya family, questioned why the shooting was captured by a Ring camera and buy a witness’s cellphone but not by police video equipment.

Johnson also said the family would be formally asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether Lyoya’s civil rights were violated.

Lyoya, 26, was a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the U.S. several years ago. He had two children.

LEGAL EXPERT: SECOND-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE ‘BIG’

“This is significant on a number of different levels,” Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson said of the charge. “This is big. This is big.”

He said he was surprised that Becker issued a second-degree murder charge. He said the current and former police chefs he polled before the decision was announced had expected an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The next hurdle for the prosecutor, Dotson said, will be selecting the jury. He will have to try to weed out potential jurors who already don’t like officers or who might be related to an officer or is already deferential.

But, he said, the facts of the case are there.

“I think there is sufficient evidence to support the second-degree charge and I think he (the prosecutor) should be able to carry that burden if it eventually goes to trial,” Dotson said.

MSP investigated the shooting, which is standard protocol. Becker got the bulk of MSP’s investigation weeks ago but had to wait several more weeks to get additional forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer’s body camera and Taser. On May 18, the prosecutor said he was seeking additional “expert guidance” on the case but didn’t explain exactly what guidance he needed.

During his news conference, Becker said he had consulted use of force experts.

He said that now that he has filed charges, he wasn’t able to provide many details. He would not say whether Schurr sat for an interview with MSP.

“I can’t get into the facts, the circumstances,” he said. “This case needs to be tried in a court of law, and not in the public.”

Grand Rapids city leaders, including Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis and GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to react to the prosecutor’s decision and discuss what will happen next at the city level.

The MSP investigation was separate from an internal GRPD investigation. Winstrom has said he would not make any decisions about Schurr’s employment until the state police investigation was finished. Schurr has been off the job on paid administrative leave.

—News 8 assistant news director Amy Fox and Target 8 investigator Susan Samples contributed to this report.