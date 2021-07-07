SOS Benson speaks on services offered and branch operations

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

DETROIT (WLNS) — Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference on services being offered and branch operations.

In June, Benson announced the office would 350,000 additional appointment slots for branch offices.

The announcement comes after Benson testified before the state House of Representatives Oversight Committee last month, defending her decision to move all branches to an appointment-only system.

There have been complaints that the system takes months to get an appointment.

She says the appointment-only system actually allows branches to serve 10% more people each month and pointed out that next-day appointments are released each day. The Secretary of State’s Office has also moved a number of services online or to self-serve kiosks, or made transactions possible by mail.

