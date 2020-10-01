Watch tonight: Michigan 3rd Congressional District debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District’s seat truly up for grabs for the first time in years, the race is one of the most closely watched in the country.

Tonight in a debate at WOOD TV8’s studio, candidates Peter Meijer, a Republican, and Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, will try to prove they are the best person to represent West Michigan in Congress.

You can tune in to the debate at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 or stream it live on woodtv.com. It will also stream on wlns.com, the website of WOOD’s sister station, WLNS-TV in Lansing.

The candidates will face questions about the coronavirus pandemic, race and policing, the U.S. Supreme Court, partisan gridlock and more. Some of the questions were submitted by the West Michigan residents who the winner will serve in Congress.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District includes the counties of Kent, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun, as well as a portion of Montcalm County. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent who has held the seat for a decade, is not seeking re-election this time around.

The general election is Nov. 3, but absentee ballots are already being submitted.

Online:

Hillary Scholten’s campaign website: hillaryscholten.com

Peter Meijer’s campaign website: votemeijer.com