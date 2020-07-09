Water shutoff protections extended by Governor Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a May 28, 2020, briefing on coronavirus in Michigan and how the economic hit has affected the state budget. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Protections for Michiganders who have had their water shutoff are being extended to the end of the year.

Govenor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday extending the reconnection efforts that have provided water to 2,477 Michiganders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Whitmer signed into law a supplemental bill designating $25 million to the Department of Health and Human Services to forgive past due utility bills and fees of customers impacted by the coronavirus.