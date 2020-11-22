Wayne County ordinance makes street racing a public nuisance

DETROIT (AP) — Street racing has been declared a public nuisance in southeastern Michigan’s Wayne County following a vote by county commissioners.

The new ordinance allows police to impound vehicles and equipment used in street racing. The property also could go through civil forfeiture proceedings.

County Executive Warren Evans says the new measure provides law enforcement with tools to help keep neighborhood streets safe.

Commissioners consulted with local law enforcement and determined existing street racing restrictions were insufficient.

Wayne County is in southeastern Michigan. Detroit is its largest city.

