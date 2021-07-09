West Michigan photographer wins National Audubon Society awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan photographer has won awards from the National Audubon Society.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Steve Jessmore made a change in the photos he was capturing. He’s now a winner in the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards.

Jessmore received recognitions in two categories: Professional Award Winner and Professional Honorable Mention.

Jessmore’s Professional Award Winner photo featured a northern cardinal in rural Muskegon County. The Professional Honorable Mention showed a red-tailed hawk at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township.

Steve Jessmore received a professional award in the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards for this image.

Steve Jessmore received a professional honorable mention in the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards for this image.

