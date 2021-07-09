West Michigan photographer wins National Audubon Society awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan photographer has won awards from the National Audubon Society.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Steve Jessmore made a change in the photos he was capturing. He’s now a winner in the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards.
Jessmore received recognitions in two categories: Professional Award Winner and Professional Honorable Mention.
Jessmore’s Professional Award Winner photo featured a northern cardinal in rural Muskegon County. The Professional Honorable Mention showed a red-tailed hawk at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township.
To see more on the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards, visit the organization’s website. You can follow Jessmore’s photography on his Instagram page.
