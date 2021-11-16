What $1T federal infrastructure law means for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state by the spring. The aid must go to specific priorities, though the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide which projects to fund.

The state and municipalities also will be able to apply to the federal government for competitive grants.