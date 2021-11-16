What $1T federal infrastructure law means for Michigan

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, November 15, 2021 (Nexstar)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state by the spring. The aid must go to specific priorities, though the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide which projects to fund.

The state and municipalities also will be able to apply to the federal government for competitive grants.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories