(STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Michigan.

#50. Barry County

– 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($31,361 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($36,166)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($41,111)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($52,753)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($67,870)

#49. Delta County

– 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($17,321 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($30,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($29,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($45,599)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($63,407)

#48. Calhoun County

– 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($20,980 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($30,429)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($35,735)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($48,023)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($67,371)

#47. Lenawee County

– 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($21,611 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.9% ($29,943)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($34,504)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($49,168)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($62,847)

#46. Saginaw County

– 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($20,368 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.3% ($26,534)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($31,687)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($50,296)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($65,170)

#45. Cheboygan County

– 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($19,464 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($26,134)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($31,167)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($35,233)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($55,197)

#44. Monroe County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($21,325 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($37,772)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($41,891)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($60,334)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($65,708)

#43. Manistee County

– 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($20,169 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($24,732)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($30,988)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($45,545)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($66,750)

#42. Muskegon County

– 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,356 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($29,470)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($33,398)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($49,048)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($65,505)

#41. Oceana County

– 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($22,568 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($30,718)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($31,580)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($43,077)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,413)

#40. Gogebic County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($23,167 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($22,351)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($25,894)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($39,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,152)

#39. Crawford County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($17,981 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33% ($27,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($32,271)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($40,777)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($62,667)

#38. Bay County

– 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($16,681 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.6% ($30,390)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($34,426)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($49,472)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($70,038)

#37. Cass County

– 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($29,375 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($30,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.4% ($37,215)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($55,840)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($69,879)

#36. St. Clair County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($21,861 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($31,799)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($37,950)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($51,923)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($68,962)

#35. Iron County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($18,138 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($27,770)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($30,895)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($43,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($38,365)

#34. Luce County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($20,521 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($21,250)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($30,813)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($49,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($36,905)

#33. Lapeer County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($22,388 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.8% ($30,925)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($39,686)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($55,802)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($66,048)

#32. Wexford County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,561 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.4% ($26,994)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($27,421)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($41,607)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($61,429)

#31. Alpena County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($16,567 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($26,046)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.2% ($30,692)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($45,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,987)

#30. Presque Isle County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($20,489 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.2% ($30,022)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($27,424)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($56,029)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($64,353)

#29. Alger County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($11,049 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.2% ($15,913)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($28,065)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($37,313)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($44,097)

#28. Hillsdale County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($22,788 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,425)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($36,696)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($45,700)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($66,711)

#27. Shiawassee County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($24,153 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,342)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($37,931)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($50,073)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($62,743)

#26. Alcona County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($16,705 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($22,463)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($26,755)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($37,813)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($46,563)

#25. Newaygo County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($23,407 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($31,004)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($33,591)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($44,722)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($64,375)

#24. Ontonagon County

– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($16,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($22,435)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($31,783)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($36,875)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($36,250)

#23. Ionia County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($23,125 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.1% ($31,943)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($37,753)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($53,260)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($62,647)

#22. Menominee County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($19,659 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($31,806)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($30,493)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($43,045)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($58,378)

#21. St. Joseph County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($30,880 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($31,065)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($32,091)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($48,884)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($59,750)

#20. Huron County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($24,470 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($28,787)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($32,864)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($45,341)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($60,129)

#19. Iosco County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,234 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($25,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($28,818)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($38,569)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($45,529)

#18. Baraga County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($23,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($27,656)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($30,941)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($55,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($62,500)

#17. Schoolcraft County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.1% ($25,824)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($22,898)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,971)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($44,940)

#16. Roscommon County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($11,176 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($26,010)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($26,006)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($46,813)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($59,688)

#15. Gratiot County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($27,255 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($28,847)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($34,609)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($45,600)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,159)

#14. Branch County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($25,388 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,156)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($32,426)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($49,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($71,553)

#13. Osceola County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($30,280 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($29,909)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($30,819)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,481)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($57,750)

#12. Sanilac County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($26,220 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($29,167)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($31,994)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($42,581)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,364)

#11. Missaukee County

– 14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,341 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($30,454)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($30,452)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($46,780)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,341)

#10. Montmorency County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($11,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.9% ($26,891)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($26,979)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($36,875)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($34,167)

#9. Tuscola County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($20,451 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,328)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($33,466)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($41,990)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($64,399)

#8. Gladwin County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($24,258 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($27,289)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($32,955)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($46,131)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($62,760)

#7. Montcalm County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($30,092 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,827)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($34,646)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($46,039)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($62,972)

#6. Arenac County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,531 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($25,374)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($30,580)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($46,923)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($55,000)

#5. Clare County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($24,735 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($21,612)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($27,549)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,058)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,955)

#4. Ogemaw County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,165 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.2% ($24,875)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($27,925)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($43,860)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($53,984)

#3. Kalkaska County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,568 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($30,323)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($28,063)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($46,694)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,778)

#2. Lake County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($14,292 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($23,413)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($24,313)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($36,518)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($59,688)

#1. Oscoda County

– 10.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($28,438 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($21,900)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($27,715)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($28,482)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($62,500)