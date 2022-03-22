LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the final week of legislative session in Lansing before spring break and that means lawmakers will be gone for two weeks.

In the first part of the session, there has been a lot of talk about rolling back taxes, giving some type of relief at the pump or doing something about inflation, but is any of that possible before they adjourn?

“Sadly, I don’t think so,” said Republican Representative Tommy Brann. He knows that making progress on big issues in divided government can be a slow go.

“Sometimes government moves so slowly and that can be good and bad. Right now, moving slowly is bad, we should make some fast decisions,” Brann said.

In fairness, some decisions have been made. Republicans introduced and passed an income tax cut and a pause of the 27-cent road tax.

The governor is opposed to both.

For her part, the Governor wants to raise the earned income tax credit, do away with the pension tax and pause the gas sales tax while asking the federal government to pause the national gas tax. Some decisions have been made, just no consensus decisions.

Though Representative Matt Hall from the Kalamazoo area knows what he would like.

“I’d like to get something done this week and the first thing would be hopefully Governor Whitmer signs our plan,” Hall said.

The Governor’s office says the gas tax bill was effectively vetoed in last week’s veto letter that disallowed the income tax decrease. So, what can the legislature and Governor do? Democrat Terry Sabo of Muskegon says it’s going to take some good old-fashioned negotiation.

“The most appealing to me is we sit down together as a legislative body and the Governor’s office and hammer this out and try to find something that can be mutually agreed upon,” Sabo said. “Really that is the goal, is that we all get together and find some sort of solution that we all be content with moving forward.”

But that’s not likely to happen in the next two days.

After a two-week break, when the legislators come back, there’s plenty to do. A budget must be in place and there are a lot of lawmakers anxious to get out of town for the busy campaign season.