What Michigan counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity?

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. ,

#50. Delta County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 51.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (180 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (19,399 fully vaccinated) 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#49. Alpena County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients) 50.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 42.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 292 (83 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (13,067 fully vaccinated) 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#48. Allegan County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients) 50.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 275 (325 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (51,636 fully vaccinated) 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#47. Houghton County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients) 48.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (66 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (15,946 fully vaccinated) 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#46. Otsego County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 41.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 268 (66 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (12,045 fully vaccinated) 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#45. Mason County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 40.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.7% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (81 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (15,395 fully vaccinated) 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#44. Schoolcraft County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 40.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 235 (19 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,624 fully vaccinated) 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#43. Iosco County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 38.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 450 (113 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (12,163 fully vaccinated) 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#42. Hillsdale County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 38.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (182 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (14,988 fully vaccinated) 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#41. Crawford County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 37.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (18 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (6,045 fully vaccinated) 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#40. Ionia County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (222 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (25,491 fully vaccinated) 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#39. Dickinson County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 33.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 729 (184 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (14,746 fully vaccinated) 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#38. St. Joseph County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 26.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 331 (202 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (23,147 fully vaccinated) 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#37. Lapeer County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients) 26.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 215 (188 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (35,135 fully vaccinated) 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#36. Arenac County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (54 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (6,620 fully vaccinated) 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#35. Barry County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 304 (187 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (25,357 fully vaccinated) 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#34. Emmet County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (100 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (21,436 fully vaccinated) 23.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#33. Isabella County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 481 (336 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (26,224 fully vaccinated) 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#32. Newaygo County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (168 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (18,007 fully vaccinated) 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#31. Ottawa County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 52.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (763 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (143,000 fully vaccinated) 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#30. Chippewa County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 236 (88 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (22,819 fully vaccinated) 17.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#29. Van Buren County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 314 (238 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (35,953 fully vaccinated) 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#28. Baraga County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 268 (22 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (4,101 fully vaccinated) 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#27. Calhoun County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (332 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (57,909 fully vaccinated) 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#26. Gratiot County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 410 (167 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (15,658 fully vaccinated) 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#25. Shiawassee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (196 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (29,576 fully vaccinated) 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#24. Montcalm County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 394 (252 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (22,488 fully vaccinated) 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#23. Clinton County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (201 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (38,961 fully vaccinated) 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#22. Lenawee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (357 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (44,669 fully vaccinated) 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#21. Mecosta County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 368 (160 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (15,067 fully vaccinated) 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#20. St. Clair County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (302 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (68,884 fully vaccinated) 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#19. Bay County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (298 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (51,175 fully vaccinated) 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#18. Macomb County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (1,634 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (430,208 fully vaccinated) 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#17. Oakland County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (1,994 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (730,816 fully vaccinated) 11.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#16. Marquette County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 384 (256 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (38,196 fully vaccinated) 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#15. Grand Traverse County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (240 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (55,157 fully vaccinated) 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#14. Alger County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (46 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (5,095 fully vaccinated) 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#13. Kalamazoo County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.7% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (562 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (138,899 fully vaccinated) 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#12. Berrien County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.7% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 458 (702 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (72,929 fully vaccinated) 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#11. Wayne County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (2,396 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (793,155 fully vaccinated) 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#10. Jackson County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 225 (357 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (71,252 fully vaccinated) 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#9. Kent County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.2% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.7% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 279 (1,831 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (342,247 fully vaccinated) 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michiga



#8. Midland County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 299 (249 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (41,670 fully vaccinated) 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#7. Washtenaw County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 141 (517 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (229,467 fully vaccinated) 20.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#6. Saginaw County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 304 (580 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (86,768 fully vaccinated) 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#5. Wexford County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 164 (55 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (14,292 fully vaccinated) 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#4. Livingston County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 223 (429 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (100,291 fully vaccinated) 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#3. Genesee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 202 (821 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (172,881 fully vaccinated) 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#2. Ingham County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 193 (563 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (144,205 fully vaccinated) 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#1. Muskegon County, MI