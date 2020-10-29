DETROIT (AP) — Two Michigan men who authorities say are members of a national white supremacist group have been arrested for threats made to an Ann Arbor-area family.
The state attorney general says Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and Alfred Gorman of Taylor were charged Thursday with gang membership, unlawful posting of a message and using computers to commit a crime.
The charges follow an investigation into a group called The Base and a December 2019 incident in which a family in Dexter saw men in dark clothing shining a light and taking photos on their porch.
The photos were uploaded onto social media with a caption alluding to an antifa podcast.
Latest Stories
- White supremacist group members charged in intimidation case
- Missing Michigan woman’s car found in Mackinac County
- President Trump to make three visits to Michigan in the next four days
- Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump reelection effort
- FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system