State officials tighten gathering limits as coronavirus cases surge

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gorden and the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will hold a virtual press conference at 3:15 p.m. Watch it streaming live on woodtv.com.

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Thursday tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings and shifted the Traverse City region backward in Michigan’s reopening plan, saying coronavirus hospitalizations have doubled in three weeks and the statewide death rate has risen for five straight weeks.

The state Department of Health and Human Services revised and extended mask and other rules.

Effective immediately, indoor venues without fixed seating must limit gatherings such as weddings, parties and banquets to no more than 50 people — down from a maximum of 500. Restaurants, bars and other venues must seat no more than six people at a table. All dine-in establishments must keep customers’ names and phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes, starting Monday.

The state said indoor settings are as much as 20 times more likely to drive COVID-19 outbreaks than outdoor settings. It also recommended that people keep their voices down at social events, warning that shouting or cheering can increase the virus in the air by up to 30 times.

“Avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode,” said Robert Gordon, director of the health department.

The virus has infected more than 167,500 people in Michigan since March and been linked to nearly than 7,260 deaths. The state’s coronavirus website says fresh data will be delayed today, with officials explaining there were technical problems.

Michigan’s outbreak is worsening. The seven-day average of daily positive test rates has been climbing for a month and is now nearing 6%. That’s double the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

Rising with the positivity percentage is the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is significantly higher during Michigan’s last peak in April. Statewide, more than 1,500 hospital inpatients are suspected or have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Khaldun said that between 5% and 10% of hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients.

The number of deaths per day is higher than it has been since early June, with the seven-day average now above 20. The death rate is still far below where it was in April, when it neared 160.

“We are at a critical time in this pandemic,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said during a Thursday afternoon virtual briefing. “The trends we are seeing are incredibly concerning. … Unless we all change our behaviors now, that will continue.”

She urged everyone to wash their hands frequently, avoid crowds and wear masks in public.

“The heart of our effort to beat COVID will be in the hearts and minds of Michiganders…” Director Gordon added at the briefing. “We have done it before here and we know we can do it again.”