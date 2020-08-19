Whitmer assessing if businesses can open after long closures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s reassessing the risk of opening Michigan businesses that have been closed for months under her orders to curb the coronavirus. She’ll have more to say next week.
Movie theaters, gyms and indoor pools are among places barred from operating amid the pandemic.
The Democratic governor said Tuesday her office is working with the state health department to “drill down” into closed businesses and studying what’s happening in other states.
She also announced Michigan will allocate $60 million in federal pandemic relief funds to school districts where more than half of the students are economically disadvantaged.
