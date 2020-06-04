Whitmer backs police changes after deaths of Floyd, others

Scenes from the protest in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. After 35 to 40 minutes of reasoning with the police after violating curfew crowds were dispersed using CS gas and mace pellets. The City of Kalamazoo imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 after late night vandalism the morning before. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling for changes to prevent police abuses following the killings of George Floyd and other black people.

She said Wednesday she’s backing continuing education for officers in Michigan and legislation that would require training on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques.

She also wants law enforcement agencies to implement policies so officers intervene if they see a colleague doing something inappropriate or illegal.

She says the deaths of Floyd and others “were a result of hundreds of years of inequity and institutional racism against black Americans.”

Whitmer isn’t immediately pushing for changes on the use of force.