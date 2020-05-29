Whitmer: Congress can stop steep cuts; K-12 aid is priority

In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer urged the federal government to give the state more flexibility to spend coronavirus rescue aid to fill budget shortfalls and to pass another round of relief funding. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says protecting K-12 funding is her priority as Michigan seeks a federal bailout to avoid steep spending cuts during the pandemic.

Her budget director says there’s no way to complete the next budget by a July deadline. The state’s facing a nearly $6.3 billion revenue hole over this fiscal year and the next one.

Whitmer’s hoping Congress soon approves another round of funding for states and gives them flexibility so existing aid can address budget shortfalls.

Michigan says at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from the coronavirus, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.