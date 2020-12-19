Whitmer criticizes Trump admin over vaccine shipments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A frustrated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has criticized the Trump administration because Michigan will receive fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine than expected in its next allocation. Whitmer says she can’t get a “straight answer.”

Michigan is due 60,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in its second allotment, down from an anticipated 84,825.

Several other states have reported similar cuts. Whitmer blamed the White House Friday.

But a senior Trump administration official said there’s confusion between planning and training numbers provided in mid-November and official allocations.

The official says the administration is working on clearing up any confusion.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the evolving response.

