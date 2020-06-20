Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 photo, members workout at Bridge View CrossFit in Jeffersonville, Ind. The era of “social fitnessing” is underway. Gyms, fitness facilities and community centers began reopening, with restrictions, across the state May 22, two days earlier than previously planned, as Phase 3 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan took effect while residents continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Josh Cook/News and Tribune via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has thrown down the yoga mat and said gyms and fitness centers can reopen next week in Michigan.

Judge Paul Maloney says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration had failed to show any rational link between the coronavirus threat and the business shutdown.

Maloney noted that gyms are closed while restaurants, bars, barbershops and hair salons are back in business. Whitmer plans to appeal.

The governor had planned to reopen gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys by July 4 if coronavirus case trends remain favorable.

In less-populous northern Michigan, gyms and fitness centers got the green light on June 10.