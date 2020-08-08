Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4, enabling her to keep in place restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor pointed to an uptick in cases and noted that many students will return to in-person instruction over the next month. Since nearly two months ago, the seven-day statewide average is up six-fold, to about 700 cases per day, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The rate of tests coming back positive also has trended higher since early June.

“I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to protect Michiganders from the spread of this virus,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The Democratic governor has used the emergency declaration to issue orders to close certain businesses, limit gathering sizes, and require masks in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

762 MORE CASES CONFIRMED; NO DEATHS

According to data released by the state Friday afternoon, Michigan on Thursday confirmed 762 additional cases of the virus. That brought the total number of cases to 86,191 since the outbreak began in March.

An updated estimate on how many of those patients have recovered should be released Saturday. Hospitalizations remain low.

The state did not record any additional deaths linked to the virus Thursday, so the figure stands at 6,247.







Kent County confirmed 52 new cases for a total of 6,772 since the outbreak began. It has had 154 deaths.

An additional 62 cases were confirmed within the Michigan Department of Corrections, bringing its total to 4,381 since the start of the outbreak. Nearly all of the newest cases were at the Muskegon Correctional Facility, which is dealing with an outbreak that has now infected 215 people.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 114 more cases for a total of 26,323 since the outbreak began. It has had 2,691 deaths. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 12,027 cases (114 more than the day previous) and 1,087 deaths. Macomb County has had 9,840 cases (161 more) and 906 deaths.

