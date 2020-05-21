Whitmer gives flexibility to nursing homes on virus patients

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has lifted requirements that nursing homes establish special coronavirus units and admit from the hospital patients recovering from COVID-19.
The move gives the facilities more flexibility to decide if they can safely isolate people.
The new order, issued late Wednesday, comes after the governor had faced questions from lawmakers in both parties who expressed concerns that non-infected residents were being put at risk.
At least 784 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 complications — 15% of total deaths — though state health officials say the number is likely higher.