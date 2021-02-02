Whitmer has record $3.5M in bank for reelection campaign

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/Radio Results Network) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 reelection campaign, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their terms.

Whitmer, a Democrat whose profile has grown nationally in the past year, has collected $5.5 million this cycle, through December.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues to tackle our state’s greatest challenges with grit and compassion,” said Christopher Mills, Senior Advisor, Whitmer for Governor.

“It’s clear that Michiganders overwhelmingly trust Governor Whitmer to lead our state through one of the most difficult periods in Michigan’s history. As we begin to build our way out of the pandemic, Governor Whitmer has outlined an economic recovery plan that will rebuild the state’s economy in a way that makes it stronger for generations to come. We will always prioritize people over politics to get things done for Michiganders.”

No well-known Republican challenger has entered the race.

Whitmer’s campaign said Monday that nearly a third of donations came from new donors in the last quarter.

In a poll commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber that was conducted during this timeframe, a strong bipartisan majority of Michiganders continue to show support for Governor Whitmer’s job performance, with 63.3 percent of voters — including one-third of Republican voters — believing the governor is aggressively working on getting the pandemic under control and protecting public health.