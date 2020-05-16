Whitmer hopes schools can reopen, forms advisory council

FILE – In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement “will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it is her “hope” that K-12 schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.

She created an advisory council Friday to recommend ways to ensure a safe and equitable return.

The governor, who closed schools in March to curb the coronavirus, stopped short of saying schools definitely will be allowed to reopen in late August or early September.

Students currently are learning remotely, though typically have much less classwork.

Whitmer says reopening schools depends on the public still adhering to social distancing, washing hands and other guidance to combat COVID-19.