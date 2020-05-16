Whitmer hopes schools can reopen, forms advisory council

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it is her “hope” that K-12 schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.
She created an advisory council Friday to recommend ways to ensure a safe and equitable return.
The governor, who closed schools in March to curb the coronavirus, stopped short of saying schools definitely will be allowed to reopen in late August or early September.
Students currently are learning remotely, though typically have much less classwork.
Whitmer says reopening schools depends on the public still adhering to social distancing, washing hands and other guidance to combat COVID-19.