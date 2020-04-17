Whitmer hopes to start reopening parts of economy on May 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press briefing on coronavirus on April 17, 2020. (Courtesy Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan’s economy on May 1 after weeks of a strict stay-at-home order that has crippled businesses and caused more than 1 million unemployed people to seek aid.

Whitmer didn’t identify which businesses will be allowed to open but said Friday that relaxing restrictions will come in phases.

Her stay-at-home order that runs through April 30 is among the nation’s toughest, and prompted a protest at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases rose by 2% on Friday, a much slower pace than in previous days.

