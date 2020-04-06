Whitmer: Hospitals ‘dangerously low’ on employee protection

An emergency room nurse dons her face protectors after taking a break in a driveway for ambulances and emergency medical services vehicles outside Brooklyn Hospital Center’s emergency room, in New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a field hospital at Detroit’s downtown convention center could gets its first COVID-19 patients this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment. She also reports an “incredible surge” in the number of unemployment claims.

Whitmer promises that people will get paid, despite computer woes and bureaucratic red tape. The number of cases in the state rose to 15,700 and 617 deaths over the weekend.

According to House Democrats, Rep. Karen Whitsett of Detroit tested positive for the virus, but that she appears to be recovering.