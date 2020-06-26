Whitmer lifts eviction freeze; $50M in rent aid coming

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a monthslong moratorium on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic will end in mid-July, when landlords can start applying for $50 million in government assistance if they let people stay in their homes.

The initiative will be financed as part of an $880 million spending bill the governor will soon sign.

If landlords don’t evict a tenant for debt related to the pandemic, they can receive a lump-sum payment. Michigan reported one additional coronavirus-related death.

Though Michigan has the country’s eighth-highest death rate, it’s now faring better than many other states on containing the virus.