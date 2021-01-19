Whitmer names new Republican to Michigan election board

File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer’s administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Whitmer has appointed a new Republican to Michigan’s election board, replacing one who was not re-nominated by the GOP after he voted to certify Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, will succeed Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term expires Jan. 31.

Under law, the Democratic governor had to choose one of three people nominated by the state Republican Party.

In November, Van Langevelde angered GOP activists when he joined two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers to confirm Biden’s 154,000-vote win.

The other Republican canvasser abstained.