Watch: Whitmer, new MDHHS chief hold coronavirus briefing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a briefing on the state's response to coronavirus, joined by the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Alongside Whitmer is Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive; Elizabeth Hertel, who was appointed to lead MDHHS after former director Robert Gordon resigned Friday without explaining why; and Phillip Knight of the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

While the state has been seeing improvements in several metrics that demonstrate the severity of the outbreak, it has also identified six cases of the more transmissible virus variant labeled B.1.17. So far, all confirmed cases of the variant have been in southeast Michigan, but MDHHS says it’s likely the variant has been present in the United States for some time. They urge people to stick to the mitigation practices that have helped fight the virus all along: frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.

In all, Michigan has confirmed 548,069 cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and recorded 14,291 deaths linked to it. The latest data will be released this afternoon around 3 p.m.

Michigan’s average rate of daily positive tests is dropping, now near 6%; the case rate appears to be back on the downtrend after a plateau; hospitalizations are declining; and the number of deaths each day is slowly improving.

Citing the encouraging data, Whitmer announced Friday that restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen Feb. 1, but with a curfew and 25% capacity limit. Business leaders say that restriction is so tight that restaurant won’t be able to break even on dine-in service.

A Monday webinar on the new MI Safer Dining program, which will certify that bars and restaurants have optimized airflow, was postponed. It’s unclear why or when it will be held.

PROTECT MICHIGAN COMMISSION

Also Monday, Whitmer announced the members of her Protect Michigan Commission, a task force designed to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine, encourage them to get it and reach out to communities where there may be hesitancy.

Whitmer announced the creation of the commission in December as the first vaccine emergency use authorization was issued, explaining then it would be co-chaired by representatives from her administration, hospitals and small business. Whitmer said it will be headed up by Kerry Ebersole Singh, who owns a public affairs and led Michigan’s census this year.

Co-chairs include:

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Former Lt. Gov. Brian N. Calley, Small Business Association of Michigan

Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.

Tina Freese-Decker, Spectrum Health

Jamie Brown, Michigan Nurses Association

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative

Workgroup leaders include:

Business Leaders workgroup: Dolf Van Amersfoort, Stellantis

Seniors workgroup: Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP

Youth (16-30) workgroup: Dondre Young, Community Foundation of Greater Flint

Rural workgroup: Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association

Latinx workgroup: Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.

Asian Pacific American workgroup: Dr. S. Bobby Mukkamala, M.D., Michigan State Medical Society and American Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health

African American workgroup: Rev. Charles E. Williams, II, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church

Middle Eastern workgroup: Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council

Local Government workgroup: Dr. Deirdre Waterman, M.D., City of Pontiac

Disability workgroup: Tim Hileman, Special Olympics Michigan

Faith workgroup: Lea A. Luger, Yad Ezra

Labor and Workforce workgroup: Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association

Health Leaders workgroup: Melissa A. Holmquist, Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Education workgroup: Kristen McDonald Rivet, Michigan Future, Inc. and city of Bay City

Tribal workgroup: Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian

Women and Children workgroup: Denise L. Smith, Hope Starts Here Detroit

Members include:

Aamina Ahmed, Rising Voices of Asian American Families and New American Leaders

Dr. Colleen Allen, Ph.D., Autism Alliance of Michigan

Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Sandy Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber

Najah Bazzy, Michigan Muslim Community Council

Mark Behnke, City of Battle Creek

Amber Bellazaire, Michigan League for Public Policy

Evan Bonsall, City of Marquette

Dr. Nirali Bora, M.D., Kent County Health Department

April Bowen, Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Hodari Brown, National Business League Detroit Chapter

Laurel Burchfield, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness

Robyn Burlingham, Tribal Council for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

Anna Byberg, National Association of Social Workers

Kyle Caldwell, Council of Michigan Foundations

Chong-Anna Canfora, Michigan Community Action Association

Jim Carruthers, City of Traverse City

Carlo L. Castiglione, Plumbers Union Local 98

Guillermo Cisneros, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Steve Currie, Michigan Association of Counties

Derek J. Dobies, Michigan AFL-CIO and City of Jackson

Jeff Donofrio, Business Leaders for Michigan

John E. Duckworth, Baptist Council of Michigan

Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP

Karla Fales, CareWell Services Southwest, the Region 3B Area Agency on Aging in Barry and Calhoun Counties

Jennifer Fiedler, Michigan Townships Association

Diane N. Fleser, Disability Network of Michigan

Steve Grigorian, Detroit Economic Club

Kate Guzman, Oakland County

Ken L. Haney, Jr., SEIU Healthcare Michigan

Dan Hurley, Michigan Association of State Universities

Farah Jalloul, Michigan Pharmacists Association

Dr. Tina Kerr, Ph.D., Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators

Erin Knott, Equality Michigan

Kelley J. Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association

John P. LaMacchia, Michigan Municipal League

Mike Larson, Michigan Association of United Ways

Laura LeBlanc, Volunteers of America Michigan

Robert LeFevre, Michigan Independent Colleges & Universities

Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association

Dr. Matt M. Longjohn, M.D., Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine

Dr. Felipe Lopez Sustaita, Ed.D., Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan

Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County

Mark Miller, Jewish Federation of Michigan

Joseph P. Murray, City of Dearborn

Bill Nowling, Wayne County

Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council

Jacqueline Ouvry, State of Michigan State Appellate Defender Office

Dominick J. Pallone, Michigan Association of Health Plans

Soumit Pendharkar, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians

Dr. Delicia J. Pruitt, M.D., Saginaw County Health Department

Rico Razo, City of Detroit

Dr. Lawrence A. Reynolds, M.D., City of Flint

Melissa K. Samuel, Health Care Association of Michigan

Erin Schor, Michigan Community College Association

Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association

Dr. Constance B. Simon, Ed.D., NAACP

Dorian Slaybod, Farmworker Legal Services

Cindy Spurlock, AFSCME

Richard K. Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Ruthanne K. Sudderth, Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Madiha Tariq, ACCESS

Jeremy Tripp, Michigan Public Employees SEIU Local 517M

Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department

Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian

John J. Walsh, Michigan Manufacturers Association

Dr. Sook Wilkinson, Ph.D., Council of Asian Pacific Americans of Michigan

Vicki Wolber, Macomb County

Rev. Dr. Jimmy Womack, M.D., Plymouth United Church of Christ

Legislative members include:

Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids

Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington

Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield

Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City

The governor will give her annual State of the State address Wednesday evening. Because of the pandemic, it will be virtual.