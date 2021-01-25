Watch: Whitmer, new MDHHS chief hold coronavirus briefing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus, joined by the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The 1:30 p.m. press conference is streaming live on woodtv.com and airing on WOOD TV8.
Alongside Whitmer is Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive; Elizabeth Hertel, who was appointed to lead MDHHS after former director Robert Gordon resigned Friday without explaining why; and Phillip Knight of the Food Bank Council of Michigan.
While the state has been seeing improvements in several metrics that demonstrate the severity of the outbreak, it has also identified six cases of the more transmissible virus variant labeled B.1.17. So far, all confirmed cases of the variant have been in southeast Michigan, but MDHHS says it’s likely the variant has been present in the United States for some time. They urge people to stick to the mitigation practices that have helped fight the virus all along: frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
In all, Michigan has confirmed 548,069 cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and recorded 14,291 deaths linked to it. The latest data will be released this afternoon around 3 p.m.
Michigan’s average rate of daily positive tests is dropping, now near 6%; the case rate appears to be back on the downtrend after a plateau; hospitalizations are declining; and the number of deaths each day is slowly improving.
Citing the encouraging data, Whitmer announced Friday that restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen Feb. 1, but with a curfew and 25% capacity limit. Business leaders say that restriction is so tight that restaurant won’t be able to break even on dine-in service.
A Monday webinar on the new MI Safer Dining program, which will certify that bars and restaurants have optimized airflow, was postponed. It’s unclear why or when it will be held.
PROTECT MICHIGAN COMMISSION
Also Monday, Whitmer announced the members of her Protect Michigan Commission, a task force designed to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine, encourage them to get it and reach out to communities where there may be hesitancy.
Whitmer announced the creation of the commission in December as the first vaccine emergency use authorization was issued, explaining then it would be co-chaired by representatives from her administration, hospitals and small business. Whitmer said it will be headed up by Kerry Ebersole Singh, who owns a public affairs and led Michigan’s census this year.
Co-chairs include:
- Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II
- Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
- Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
- Former Lt. Gov. Brian N. Calley, Small Business Association of Michigan
- Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.
- Tina Freese-Decker, Spectrum Health
- Jamie Brown, Michigan Nurses Association
- Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative
Workgroup leaders include:
- Business Leaders workgroup: Dolf Van Amersfoort, Stellantis
- Seniors workgroup: Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP
- Youth (16-30) workgroup: Dondre Young, Community Foundation of Greater Flint
- Rural workgroup: Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association
- Latinx workgroup: Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.
- Asian Pacific American workgroup: Dr. S. Bobby Mukkamala, M.D., Michigan State Medical Society and American Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health
- African American workgroup: Rev. Charles E. Williams, II, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church
- Middle Eastern workgroup: Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council
- Local Government workgroup: Dr. Deirdre Waterman, M.D., City of Pontiac
- Disability workgroup: Tim Hileman, Special Olympics Michigan
- Faith workgroup: Lea A. Luger, Yad Ezra
- Labor and Workforce workgroup: Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association
- Health Leaders workgroup: Melissa A. Holmquist, Upper Peninsula Health Plan
- Education workgroup: Kristen McDonald Rivet, Michigan Future, Inc. and city of Bay City
- Tribal workgroup: Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian
- Women and Children workgroup: Denise L. Smith, Hope Starts Here Detroit
Members include:
- Aamina Ahmed, Rising Voices of Asian American Families and New American Leaders
- Dr. Colleen Allen, Ph.D., Autism Alliance of Michigan
- Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Sandy Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber
- Najah Bazzy, Michigan Muslim Community Council
- Mark Behnke, City of Battle Creek
- Amber Bellazaire, Michigan League for Public Policy
- Evan Bonsall, City of Marquette
- Dr. Nirali Bora, M.D., Kent County Health Department
- April Bowen, Planned Parenthood of Michigan
- Hodari Brown, National Business League Detroit Chapter
- Laurel Burchfield, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness
- Robyn Burlingham, Tribal Council for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi
- Anna Byberg, National Association of Social Workers
- Kyle Caldwell, Council of Michigan Foundations
- Chong-Anna Canfora, Michigan Community Action Association
- Jim Carruthers, City of Traverse City
- Carlo L. Castiglione, Plumbers Union Local 98
- Guillermo Cisneros, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Steve Currie, Michigan Association of Counties
- Derek J. Dobies, Michigan AFL-CIO and City of Jackson
- Jeff Donofrio, Business Leaders for Michigan
- John E. Duckworth, Baptist Council of Michigan
- Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP
- Karla Fales, CareWell Services Southwest, the Region 3B Area Agency on Aging in Barry and Calhoun Counties
- Jennifer Fiedler, Michigan Townships Association
- Diane N. Fleser, Disability Network of Michigan
- Steve Grigorian, Detroit Economic Club
- Kate Guzman, Oakland County
- Ken L. Haney, Jr., SEIU Healthcare Michigan
- Dan Hurley, Michigan Association of State Universities
- Farah Jalloul, Michigan Pharmacists Association
- Dr. Tina Kerr, Ph.D., Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators
- Erin Knott, Equality Michigan
- Kelley J. Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association
- John P. LaMacchia, Michigan Municipal League
- Mike Larson, Michigan Association of United Ways
- Laura LeBlanc, Volunteers of America Michigan
- Robert LeFevre, Michigan Independent Colleges & Universities
- Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association
- Dr. Matt M. Longjohn, M.D., Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine
- Dr. Felipe Lopez Sustaita, Ed.D., Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan
- Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County
- Mark Miller, Jewish Federation of Michigan
- Joseph P. Murray, City of Dearborn
- Bill Nowling, Wayne County
- Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council
- Jacqueline Ouvry, State of Michigan State Appellate Defender Office
- Dominick J. Pallone, Michigan Association of Health Plans
- Soumit Pendharkar, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians
- Dr. Delicia J. Pruitt, M.D., Saginaw County Health Department
- Rico Razo, City of Detroit
- Dr. Lawrence A. Reynolds, M.D., City of Flint
- Melissa K. Samuel, Health Care Association of Michigan
- Erin Schor, Michigan Community College Association
- Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association
- Dr. Constance B. Simon, Ed.D., NAACP
- Dorian Slaybod, Farmworker Legal Services
- Cindy Spurlock, AFSCME
- Richard K. Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce
- Ruthanne K. Sudderth, Michigan Health & Hospital Association
- Madiha Tariq, ACCESS
- Jeremy Tripp, Michigan Public Employees SEIU Local 517M
- Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department
- Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian
- John J. Walsh, Michigan Manufacturers Association
- Dr. Sook Wilkinson, Ph.D., Council of Asian Pacific Americans of Michigan
- Vicki Wolber, Macomb County
- Rev. Dr. Jimmy Womack, M.D., Plymouth United Church of Christ
Legislative members include:
- Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids
- Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington
- Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield
- Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City
The governor will give her annual State of the State address Wednesday evening. Because of the pandemic, it will be virtual.