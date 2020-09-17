Gov. Whitmer: No enforcement of virus rules at Trump rallies

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Whitmer said Wednesday, it practically does not make sense for Michigan to enforce coronavirus restrictions at President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign rallies while also pointing to First Amendment freedoms. The Democratic governor has expressed safety concerns with several thousand attending a Trump rally in the Saginaw area last week, calling it a potential COVID-19 superspreader event. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it doesn’t make sense for Michigan to enforce coronavirus restrictions at President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign rallies and also points to people’s constitutional rights.

Governor Whitmer has expressed safety concerns with thousands attending a Trump rally last week, calling it a potential superspreader event.

Her order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 100, though there’s an exception for political speech.

Her office say attendees still must keep 6 feet apart from non-household members and wear masks if distance can’t be maintained. But Whitmer says it practically doesn’t make sense to try to enforce the rules.

