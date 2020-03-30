Whitmer: No new state hires; money must go to fight virus

TCF Center in Detroit, is shown on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The federal government said it will create a 900-bed hospital for coronavirus victims inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Ed White)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has suspended state hiring and promotions and vetoed $80 million in new spending in order to steer money to fighting the coronavirus.

At the same time, Whitmer says she signed laws with $150 million for the state’s response.

The governor says it’s too early to know how the economic slowdown related to the virus will affect state revenue. But Whitmer says the impact is “is going to be real.” Michigan had nearly 5,500 cases of the coronavirus by Sunday and 132 deaths.

