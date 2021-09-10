Whitmer ‘not looking at broad mandates’ regarding COVID-19

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked with parents, teachers, administrators and social workers during a roundtable event Thursday with Wyoming Public Schools.

The emphasis was on making in-person learning work and keeping children and staff safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

After her meeting, she took questions from reporters and was asked to weigh in on President Joe Biden’s announcement mandating vaccinations for every federal employee and government contractor, eliminating a frequent testing option for those who have so far refused. Whitmer was asked whether the state would take such action.

“I’m interested to hear what the president has to say,” Whitmer replied. “We’ve been in regular conversations, of course, with my fellow governors and the White House, as we always are. …They’ve got some tools that we don’t have at the state level. And I’m not opening whether or not that’s something we could do here, but at this juncture we’re not looking at broad mandates.”

While the governor has said repeatedly over the last few weeks that she is not considering statewide mandates, for example one for wearing masks in schools, though she has urged districts and local health departments to adopt such measures. Still, she has left the window open if the pandemic worsens.