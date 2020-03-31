Whitmer OKs $150M to fight pandemic, vetoes other spending

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a news conference on coronavirus in Michigan on March 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed onto a $150 million funding package to fight the coronavirus pandemic while vetoing $167 million she says should be saved as Michigan confronts likely plummeting tax revenues amid the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Just weeks ago, the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature agreed to additional mid-year spending to fund their priorities after a budget impasse last fall.

Whitmer said Monday “the world has changed.”

She blocked $35 million for a new program that would have provided financial assistance for adults age 25 and older to attend community college.

Also vetoed was $16 million to partially revive Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

