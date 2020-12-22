Whitmer reduces sentences for 4 men, clearing path to parole

File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer’s administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reduced the sentences of four men who were serving long prison terms, making them immediately eligible for parole.

Three of the four men have been in prison for more than 20 years.

Michael Thompson and Lawrence Cadroy were convicted of drug crimes in Genesee County. Lorenzo Garrett and Larry McGhee were convicted of drug crimes in Oakland County.

Whitmer says each case was vetted by the Michigan parole board.

Without clemency, Thompson would not have been eligible for parole until 2038.

