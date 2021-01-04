Whitmer rejects clemency for man in ’86 Port Huron murder

In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections is Temujin Kensu, also known as Fred Freeman. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being asked to release Kensu who has been fighting his murder conviction for more than 30 years and now is stricken with COVID-19. The University of Michigan law school’s Innocence Clinic has long argued that he was wrongly convicted of killing a man outside a Port Huron college in 1986. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has turned down a request to release a man who insists he was wrongly convicted of murder in a college parking lot in Port Huron in 1986.

Whitmer’s staff notified Temujin Kensu’s lawyer last week.

Kensu, also known as Fred Freeman, has been serving a life sentence since 1987.

Kensu insists he was 400 miles away in the Upper Peninsula when Scott Macklem was killed.

Alibi witnesses backed him up. But the prosecutor summoned a pilot to suggest Kensu could have committed the murder and then dashed back to Escanaba by private plane.

Separately, Kensu’s case is being reviewed by the attorney general’s office.

