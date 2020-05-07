Whitmer restarts manufacturing, extends stay-home to May 28

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Whitmer said that auto and other manufacturing workers can return to the job next week, further easing her stay-at-home order while extending it through May 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says auto and other manufacturing workers can return to the job next week.

She further eased her stay-at-home order Thursday while extending it through May 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers can resume operations on Monday, which is key for suppliers ahead of automakers’ planned May 18 restart.

Plants must adopt measures to protect their workers, including daily entry screening and, once they are available, the use of no-touch thermometers.

Michigan reported 93 additional deaths and 592 more confirmed cases, bringing the case total to about 45,600. A field hospital in Detroit has closed.